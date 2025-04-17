News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2

Season 2 premiered on April 16th, with new episodes dropping weekly on WOW Presents Plus.

By: Apr. 17, 2025
On April 16, drag queens Trinity the Tuck, Joella, Eureka O’Hara, Kerri Colby, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, and more celebrated the Season 2 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked, which is now on WOW Presents Plus. Take a look at photos from the red carpet below!

The event took place at World of Wonder’s WOW Presents Plus Studios, situated along the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, April 16th. In addition to a star-studded red carpet, the event also featured an advanced screening of the premiere episode and a performance number from the Vegas stage show from Latrice Royale. 

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked’ transports viewers backstage of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!,’ showcasing a heartwarming cast of fan-favorite queens and following them through their daily lives on the Vegas strip. The first season premiered in 2024 as WOW Presents Plus’ highest-rated original series since the platform’s launch in 2017, with the new show praised as an authentic and entertaining look behind the curtain of working drag queens. Season two will continue the format established in season one, and add Nymphia Wind to the cast of returning queens: Derrick Barry, Bosco, Lawrence Chaney, Kennedy Davenport, and Latrice Royale. 

Photo Credit: Jasten King on behalf of World of Wonder

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Angeria Paris VanMichaels

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Salina EsTitties

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Latrice Royale

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Kerri Colby

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Acacia Forgot

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Laganja Estranja

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Joella

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Latrice Royale

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Latrice Royale

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Eureka! and Latrice Royale

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
David Bronner and Mia Bronner

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Nicole Paige Brooks

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Hershii LiqCour-Jeté

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Trinity the Tuck

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Naomi Grossman

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Kimora Blac

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Gabi Lopes

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Mirage

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Eureka!

Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2 Image
Scarlett BoBo

