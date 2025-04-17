Photos: Inside the LA Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Season 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On April 16, drag queens Trinity the Tuck, Joella, Eureka O’Hara, Kerri Colby, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, and more celebrated the Season 2 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked, which is now on WOW Presents Plus. Take a look at photos from the red carpet below!

The event took place at World of Wonder’s WOW Presents Plus Studios, situated along the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, April 16th. In addition to a star-studded red carpet, the event also featured an advanced screening of the premiere episode and a performance number from the Vegas stage show from Latrice Royale.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked’ transports viewers backstage of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!,’ showcasing a heartwarming cast of fan-favorite queens and following them through their daily lives on the Vegas strip. The first season premiered in 2024 as WOW Presents Plus’ highest-rated original series since the platform’s launch in 2017, with the new show praised as an authentic and entertaining look behind the curtain of working drag queens. Season two will continue the format established in season one, and add Nymphia Wind to the cast of returning queens: Derrick Barry, Bosco, Lawrence Chaney, Kennedy Davenport, and Latrice Royale.

Photo Credit: Jasten King on behalf of World of Wonder



Angeria Paris VanMichaels

Salina EsTitties

Latrice Royale

Kerri Colby

Acacia Forgot

Laganja Estranja

Joella

Latrice Royale

Latrice Royale

Eureka! and Latrice Royale

David Bronner and Mia Bronner

Nicole Paige Brooks

Hershii LiqCour-Jeté

Trinity the Tuck

Naomi Grossman

Kimora Blac

Gabi Lopes

Mirage

Eureka!

Scarlett BoBo

