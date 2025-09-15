Photos: Inside the 77th Emmy Awards with Sarah Paulson, Martin Short, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Walk the red carpet at the 77th Emmy Awards with Sarah Paulson, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Deirdre O'Connell, Michael Cyril Creighton, Kathy Bates, and more!

Evening's winners included Jean Smart, Jeff Hiller, Tramell Tillman, and Cristin Milioti, among others. Find the full list of winners here. Hosted by Nate Bargatze, the ceremony is now available to stream on Paramount+.

Photo Credit: Stewart Cook/CBS