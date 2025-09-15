 tracker
Photos: Inside the 77th Emmy Awards with Sarah Paulson, Martin Short, & More

The ceremony is now available to stream on Paramount+.

By: Sep. 15, 2025
Walk the red carpet at the 77th Emmy Awards with Sarah Paulson, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Deirdre O'Connell, Michael Cyril Creighton, Kathy Bates, and more!

Evening's winners included Jean Smart, Jeff Hiller, Tramell Tillman, and Cristin Milioti, among others. Find the full list of winners here. Hosted by  Nate Bargatze, the ceremony is now available to stream on Paramount+.

Photo Credit: Stewart Cook/CBS


