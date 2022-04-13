Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Look at INTERCEPTOR, an Upcoming Netflix Original Film

The movie is set to come to the platform on June 3rd.

Apr. 13, 2022  

An upcoming Netflix original film, Interceptor, is set to release on Netflix in the United States on June 3rd at 3am.

The tough and reality-bruised Captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) finds herself in charge of a lone nuclear missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after she is wrongfully drummed out of her dream job at the Pentagon. When a simultaneous coordinated attack then threatens the base itself, Collins comes face-to-face with the charismatic yet crooked Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former US military intelligence officer intent on carrying out an unthinkable plan. With only minutes on the clock, Collins must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to determine who she can trust and stop Kessel and his covert mercenaries from completing their twisted and terrible mission.

Interceptor is directed by Matthew Reilly, written by Matthew Reilly and Stuart Beattie, produced by Michael Boughen, Matthew Street and Stuart Beattie, with Chris Hemsworth, Christopher Mapp, Robert Slaviero, Kathy Morgan and Peter D. Graves serving as executive producers. Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels and Zoe Carides also co-star.

The film is set to release on Netflix in the United States on June 3rd at 3am. Take a look at some behind the scenes shots below!

