Photos: First Look at Sissy Spacek & J.K. Simmons in Prime Video's NIGHT SKY Series

Prime Video has shared first look photos for the upcoming series Night Sky, starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons. The new series is coming exclusively to Prime Video on May 20.

Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene (Sissy Spacek) and Franklin York (J.K. Simmons), a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet.

They've carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man (Chai Hansen) enters their lives, the Yorks' quiet existence is quickly upended...and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.

Night Sky is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television (Carnival Row, Paper Girls) and is written and co-executive produced by Holden Miller, with Daniel C. Connolly serving as showrunner and executive producer. Mosaic's Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen serve as executive producers, along with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winner Philip Martin.