Photos: First Look at SHRINKING Season 3; New Season Coming in January

Apple TV has revealed the premiere date and first look at the third season of the comedy series Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, along with acclaimed performances from Broadway's Michael Urie and stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

Created by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein alongside Segel, Shrinking season three will premiere globally with a one-hour premiere episode on Wednesday, January 28, on Apple TV, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until April 8, 2026.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

In addition to the ensemble cast, Shrinking season three brings back guest stars Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and multi-award winner and activist Michael J. Fox.

Shrinking is produced for Apple TV by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley executive produce. The first two seasons of Shrinking are now streaming on Apple TV.

Photo Credit: Apple