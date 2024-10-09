Photos: First Look at Prime Video Series THE STICKY Starring Margo Martindale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prime Video has released first look images for The Sticky, a fast-paced, dark comedy, inspired by the true story dubbed the "Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist."

From showrunners Ed Herro and Brian Donovan, the series follows Ruth Landry (three-time Emmy winner Margo Martindale), a tough, middle-aged maple syrup farmer who turns to crime when the bureaucratic authorities threaten to take away everything she loves. She teams up with the hot-tempered Bostonian mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos), and a mild-mannered French-Canadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr) to carry out a multi-million dollar heist on Quebec’s maple syrup surplus.

Oscar and Emmy winner Jamie Lee Curtis also appears as a guest star in the series in addition to executive producing. The Sticky premieres on December 6 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Inspired by a real-life heist that made international headlines in 2012, which saw more than $18 million worth of maple syrup stolen from Quebec's national reserves. The Sticky combines moments of culture-clash hilarity, edge-of-the-seat excitement and heartbreaking drama.

The Sticky is produced by Blumhouse Television, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures, Jonathan Levine’s Megamix and Sphere Media. Creators, executive producers, showrunners and writers are Brian Donovan and Ed Herro; executive producers Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer for Megamix; Jamie Lee Curtis for Comet Pictures; Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television; and Michael Dowse. Lauren Grant serves as co-executive producer. Associate producers include Josée Vallée and Bruno Dubé for Sphere Media, Inc and Russell Goldman for Comet Pictures.

Photos Courtesy of Prime Video

