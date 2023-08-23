Photos: First Look at Paul Mescal, Claire Foy & More in ALL OF US STRANGERS

The first photos from All Of Us Strangers have been released ahead of the film's December 22 release date.

One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (a screenwriter, played by Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal) that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life.

As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where it appears his long-dead parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died thirty years before.

Written and directed by Andrew Haigh, the film was produced by Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Sarah Harvey.