Photos: First Look at Kate Winslet's Directorial Debut GOODBYE JUNE

Netflix has released new first-look photos for Kate Winslet's directorial debut, Goodbye June. The streamer has also set a release date for the film, which will open in select theaters on December 12, 2025, before streaming on Netflix on December 24, 2025. Take a look at the photos below.

The movie is a family drama set during the height of the holiday season. An unexpected turn in their mother’s health (Helen Mirren) thrusts four adult siblings and their exasperating father into chaos as they navigate messy family dynamics in the face of potential loss. But their quick-witted mother, the titular June, orchestrates her decline on her own terms - with biting humor, blunt honesty, and a lot of love.

Directed by and also starring the Oscar winner, the screenplay was written by Winslet's son, actor Joe Anders. The star-studded cast includes Tony Award nominee Toni Collette (The Wild Party), West End alum Johnny Flynn (The Motive and the Cue), Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Kate Winslet, and Tony Award winner Helen Mirren. Stephen Merchant, Fisayo Akinade, Jeremy Swift, and Raza Jaffrey round out the cast.

Photo Credit: Kimberley French / Netflix



Andrea Riseborough, Johnny Flynn, Kate Winslet and Timothy Spall