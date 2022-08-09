Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at COBRA KAI Season Five on Netflix

The new season will begin streaming on September 9.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 9, 2022  

Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres globally September 9, only on Netflix. With one month until Season five, here's an extended first look at what's in store.

Executive Producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg tell Netflix's TUDUM, "As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks."

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The cast includes Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory) and Martin Kove (John Kreese) with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

The first four seasons of Sony Pictures Television's Cobra Kai are now streaming with Season 5 premiering on September 9, 2022.

Check out the photos below. Courtesy of Netflix.

Photos: First Look at COBRA KAI Season Five on Netflix
Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun

Photos: First Look at COBRA KAI Season Five on Netflix
Oona Oa??Brien as Devon, Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Photos: First Look at COBRA KAI Season Five on Netflix
Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes

Photos: First Look at COBRA KAI Season Five on Netflix
Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Photos: First Look at COBRA KAI Season Five on Netflix
Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Photos: First Look at COBRA KAI Season Five on Netflix
Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso, Jacob Bertrand as Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz, Aedin Mincks as Mitch, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Nathaniel Oh as Nate, Khalil Everage as Chris

Photos: First Look at COBRA KAI Season Five on Netflix
Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda Larusso

Photos: First Look at COBRA KAI Season Five on Netflix
Joe Seo as Kyler, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny

Photos: First Look at COBRA KAI Season Five on Netflix
Courtney Henggeler as Amanda Larusso, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen

Photos: First Look at COBRA KAI Season Five on Netflix
William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Patina Miller, Krystal Joy Brown & More Attend RAISING KANAN Season Two Premiere
August 9, 2022

In attendance were “Raising Kanan” cast members Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, Omar Epps, Antonio Ortiz, London Brown, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Hailey Kilgore, LaToya Luckett, Chyna Layne, Krystal Joy Brown and Paulina Singer, as well as Executive Producer and Showrunner Sascha Penn and Executive Producer Mark Canton.
Blu DeTiger Announces Fall Headline Tour
August 9, 2022

Bass prodigy and burgeoning pop icon Blu DeTiger will kick off an extensive North American headline tour on November 3 at Royale in Boston. The run, which will include a concert at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles (November 18), will conclude with a hometown show at NYC’s Webster Hall on December 3. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Busta Rhymes to be Honored as a BMI Icon at the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards
August 9, 2022

BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) will honor the multiple award-winning songwriter/rapper/producer and actor Busta Rhymes with the BMI Icon Award at its 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. The private event, held at the LIV Nightclub Miami Beach, will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative (Atlanta) Catherine Brewton.
SGT. PAPERS Announce U.S Tour Dates
August 9, 2022

Mexico’s Sgt. Papers - brothers Ivan and Felipe García - will be touring the U.S. this summer and fall. Along the way they make stops in Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle. The band will share the bill with DIW Records label-mates Mengers for a show at New York City’s Berlin Under A on August 25.
The Black Angels Debut 'Without A Trace'
August 9, 2022

The new song follows acclaimed lead single/video “El Jardín,'' which features Austin Amelio from The Walking Dead and stars his son Lev, and experimental single “Firefly”, a ‘60s French pop homage which features Thievery Corporation’s LouLou Ghelichkani. Listen to the new single now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!