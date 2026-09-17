Photos: FOLLOWING HARRY Documentary to Arrive on TVOD Platforms

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The documentary FOLLOWING HARRY will be released Nationwide in the US on Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango and all other major VOD platforms on October 13. The film will also be released Nationwide in Canada on Amazon and Apple TV on October 13.

























Directed by Susanne Rostock (Sing Your Song), FOLLOWING HARRY joins legendary artist and civil rights leader Harry Belafonte as he embarks on a deeply personal and reflective journey, inspiring the next generation of entertainers and activists to disrupt injustice across the globe, striving for impactful change.

FOLLOWING HARRY is an intimate documentary that chronicles the last twelve years of legendary Harry Belafonte's life, highlighting the artist-activist's enduring commitment to social justice. Fueled by his tremendous sense of urgency to inspire the next generation of entertainers and activists to stand for justice, the film provides a window into both his public endeavors and private moments, capturing his journey from the aftermath of the death of Trayvon Martin, to his engagements in the protests in Ferguson, the Women's March (which was created in his office), to the deeply and profound conversations in his home. The film ultimately amplifies Harry's belief that 'each generation must be responsible for itself. All I can do is leave behind the crumbs of my experience. I have a trail that you can follow, if you find value in it, pick it up and if you don't, bring something better.'

The film is produced by Frankie Nasso, Edward Zeng, and Susanne Rostock. Executive Producers include Mimi Polk Gitlin, David Dinerstein, Pamela Belafonte and Jeff Kranzdorf. The Co-Executive Producers are Irene Mu and Kimberly Olsen, and the film is produced by NextG, SparkIce, and Belafonte-Nasso-Zeng Productions, in co-production with MML. The Cinematographer is Martina Radwan and the music for the film was composed by Hahn Rowe.

The film features Harry Belafonte, Aja Monet, Angela Davis, Aloe Blacc, Carmen Perez, Chuck D, Gina Belafonte, Jamie Foxx, Jesse Williams, Kerry Kennedy, Matt Post, Phillip Agnew, Rod Starz, Rosario Dawson, Sean Pica, & Talib Kweli and many more.

FOLLOWING HARRY was an Official Selection at the Tribeca Film Festival, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and Martha's Vineyard Film Festival, and won the Sidewalk Film Festival Jury Award, The BronzeLens Cinema & Social Justice Award, and the Cleveland International Film Festival FilmSlam Award.

About Blue Harbor Entertainment

Blue Harbor Entertainment is a boutique distributor of independent films designed for the business needs of today's filmmakers. Established in 2023 by industry veterans Amanda Sherwin, Mike Messina and Seth Needle, Blue Harbor offers a much-needed alternative in today's challenging U.S. distribution environment with a structure that empowers filmmakers by providing a comprehensive and full-scale distribution and marketing solution covering theatrical releases, home entertainment, transactional and subscription digital streaming platforms, and television. Notable releases include the hit romantic comedy A Nice Indian Boy starring Karan Soni and Jonathan Groff, the award-winning, untold story of Ronald McDonald House founder Dr. Audrey Evans, Audrey's Children, starring Natalie Dormer, Lilly, the powerful story of equal pay activist Lilly Ledbetter starring Patricia Clarkson, and Ricky, which stars Stephan James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Titus Welliver, and won the directing award at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Recent releases include the Australian box office sensation Kangaroo Island, romantic drama An Autumn Summer, starring Lukita Maxwell and Mark McKenna, and adventure/action epic Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead.

https://www.followingharry.org

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 13 Hrs 35 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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