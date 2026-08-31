THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Welcome Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx in Season 5

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'The Jennifer Hudson Show' returns for its milestone Season 5, premiering Monday, September 14, with a lineup of guests from entertainment, music and pop culture. The season kicks off with Grammy Award-winning superstar Doja Cat, who will discuss her upcoming tour, 'Tour Ma Vie.'

The new season will also welcome global icon Tom Cruise, making his first-ever appearance on the show to discuss his highly anticipated new film, 'DIGGER.' Oscar-winning entertainer Jamie Foxx also makes his debut visit to the show to discuss his new comedy special and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved film, 'Dreamgirls.'

Additional guests include Grammy and Oscar-winning artist H.E.R., multi-talented Oscar winner Tyler Perry, Oscar-winning producer and actor Riz Ahmed, the cast of the highly anticipated 'A Different World' reboot, and the cast of the hit series 'The Hunting Wives' — Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, Jamie Ray Newman and Dermot Mulroney. Plus, the trio of 'America's Got Talent,' Mel B., Howie Mandel and Terry Crews, 'Project Runway' judge Law Roach, 'Summer House' star Ciara Miller and many more.

The nationally syndicated, one-hour series recently earned five Daytime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for Jennifer Hudson, bringing the show's total to 18 Daytime Emmy Award nominations since its inception. With its signature uplifting energy, viral moments and heartfelt storytelling, the show continues to captivate audiences and make a powerful impact across daytime and beyond.

With more than 8 billion total views across platforms, 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' enters the 2026–2027 season set to take the title of #1 daytime talk show across social platforms, with new content continuing to captivate millions of fans and drive the show's vibrant community and viral, fan-favorite Spirit Tunnel, which has become a cultural phenomenon.

The show brings together diverse voices and unforgettable conversations, welcoming some of the biggest names in entertainment such as Zendaya, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Eddie Murphy, Kate Hudson, Hilary Duff, Mariah Carey, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Magic Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jelly Roll, Karol G, and Queen Latifah—creating a space where guests are celebrated and uplifted.

Hosted from the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles, Season 5 is set to deliver musical moments, surprise reunions, celebrity exclusives and heartfelt surprises. With Jennifer's genuine spirit and powerhouse presence at the helm, 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' continues to create a 'Happy Place' for viewers nationwide, bringing joy, positive energy and must-see moments.

Produced by JHUD Productions and Telepictures, a Warner Bros. Television Group company, and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales. 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' is executive produced by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III.

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros/Dalvin Adams



Photo Credit: Warner Bros/Dalvin Adams

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