John Legend to Play Harry Belafonte in Bill Condon's THE ROAD HOME

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John Legend has been cast as Harry Belafonte in the upcoming film THE ROAD HOME, a role he discussed during an appearance on TODAY. Speaking about taking on the part of the famed actor, musician and activist, Legend said, "Bringing him to life on screen is a privilege I don't take lightly."

Legend's casting adds another high-profile name to a project already drawing attention for its ensemble. The film is currently in production in South Africa, according to TODAY.

THE ROAD HOME, directed by Bill Condon, follows trumpeter Hugh Masekela as he is caught between loyalties after a boycott from the Anti-Apartheid Movement targets his friend Paul Simon over the Graceland album. The story also centers on musician Miriam 'Mama Africa' Makeba.

Legend joins a cast that includes Cynthia Erivo, Johnny Flynn, and Guy Pearce.

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