Photos: EAST OF EDEN Cast Gathers in London for Netflix Series Premiere
The cast and co-showrunner Zoe Kazan marked the show's London debut ahead of its global release.
EAST OF EDEN made its London debut, as stars Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott and Mike Faist stood against the city skyline alongside Co-Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer Zoe Kazan. The stop marks another leg of the show's global rollout, bringing a piece of Steinbeck's classic across the pond.
On Monday evening, September 21, Co-Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer Zoe Kazan was joined by Academy Award nominated Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott and Mike Faist for an EAST OF EDEN 'Clips and conversation' at the British Library, hosted by literary content creator Jack Edwards.
East of Eden debuts October 1 only on Netflix.
About East of Eden
Logline: This modern interpretation of Steinbeck's masterpiece will explore the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, focusing new attention on its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames.
Co-Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Zoe Kazan
Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer: Jeb Stuart
Director (EP 1-4)/Executive Producer: Garth Davis
Director (EP 5-7)/Executive Producer: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
Executive Producer: Antoine Douaihy, Zack Hayden, Steve Golin, David Levine, Jill Arthur
Co-Studios: FIFTH SEASON, Anonymous Content
Executive Producer/Star: Florence Pugh
Cast: Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Ciarán Hinds, Martha Plimpton, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders
The British Library
Previously Released ImagesThe Atlantic Festival
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