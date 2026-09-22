Star Jones Reveals Weight Loss ‘Saved My Life’ In Emotional THE VIEW Reunion With Joy Behar

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Star Jones and Joy Behar, two of the original co-hosts of THE VIEW, sat down with executive producer Brian Teta to look back on their years at the table. The conversation covered Jones's departure from the show, her struggles with her weight while she was a co-host, and the influence Barbara Walters had on her career.

Jones used the appearance to speak candidly about her health, describing weight loss as something that saved her life. She also reflected on what she believes was the turning point that helped transform THE VIEW into a hit, giving viewers a firsthand account of the show's early trajectory from someone who helped build it.

Behar and Jones also discussed what they think put the show on the map in the first place, trading recollections of some of their favorite moments from their time as co-hosts. Jones went on to reveal the one thing she found most surprising about how THE VIEW has evolved since her original run on the panel.

The segment gave both women room to compare notes on the show's evolution, with Jones offering an insider's perspective on changes she did not anticipate when she first left the program.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 04 Hrs 00 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link