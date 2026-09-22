Star Jones Reveals Weight Loss ‘Saved My Life’ In Emotional THE VIEW Reunion With Joy Behar
Original co-hosts trade memories of what put the daytime show on the map.
Star Jones and Joy Behar, two of the original co-hosts of THE VIEW, sat down with executive producer Brian Teta to look back on their years at the table. The conversation covered Jones's departure from the show, her struggles with her weight while she was a co-host, and the influence Barbara Walters had on her career.
Jones used the appearance to speak candidly about her health, describing weight loss as something that saved her life. She also reflected on what she believes was the turning point that helped transform THE VIEW into a hit, giving viewers a firsthand account of the show's early trajectory from someone who helped build it.
Behar and Jones also discussed what they think put the show on the map in the first place, trading recollections of some of their favorite moments from their time as co-hosts. Jones went on to reveal the one thing she found most surprising about how THE VIEW has evolved since her original run on the panel.
The segment gave both women room to compare notes on the show's evolution, with Jones offering an insider's perspective on changes she did not anticipate when she first left the program.
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