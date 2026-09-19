Photos: Florence Pugh and Zoe Kazan Promote EAST OF EDEN
The star and co-showrunner participated in a live panel moderated by Shirley Li at The Atlantic Festival.
Florence Pugh and Zoe Kazan have been making promotional stops in New York, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles ahead of the premiere of EAST OF EDEN, Netflix's limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck's novel.
Florence Pugh and Zoe Kazan Bring East of Eden to Los Angeles, Washington DC and New York
Coming to Netflix October 1, 2026
On Friday, September 18, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, joined East of Eden Co-Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer Zoe Kazan and Star and Executive Producer Florence Pugh for a live panel at The Atlantic Festival. In a conversation moderated by Shirley Li, the trio spoke live about the process behind the upcoming highly anticipated adaptation and the new lens on Cathy Ames.
On Thursday, September 17, Pugh and Kazan paid a visit to the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. for a deep dive into historical Steinbeck works and East of Eden artifacts from both the original novel and the 1955 film. Following the visit, they joined students at Johns Hopkins University for an intimate masterclass and a more in-depth look at the series, giving 350+ audience members a special peek at the series and its characters.
On Tuesday, September 15, Netflix hosted a special advance screening of East of Eden at The London West Hollywood in Los Angeles followed by an intimate conversation between Pugh and Kazan, moderated by Henry Goldblatt.
East of Eden debuts October 1 only on Netflix.
About East of Eden
Logline: This modern interpretation of Steinbeck's masterpiece will explore the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, focusing new attention on its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames.
Co-Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Zoe Kazan
Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer: Jeb Stuart
Director (EP 1-4)/Executive Producer: Garth Davis
Director (EP 5-7)/Executive Producer: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
Executive Producer: Antoine Douaihy, Zack Hayden, Steve Golin, David Levine, Jill Arthur
Co-Studios: FIFTH SEASON, Anonymous Content
Executive Producer/Star: Florence Pugh
Cast: Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Ciarán Hinds, Martha Plimpton, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders
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