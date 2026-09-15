‘Law & Order’ Dun Dun Diner Pop-Up Returning to Rockefeller Center in NYC
The pop-up experience will immerse visitors in the Law & Order universe with fresh food and merch tie-ins.
The Dun Dun Diner, a pop-up experience themed around the long-running "Law & Order" franchise, is set to return to Rockefeller Center in New York City, according to a segment on TODAY. The announcement follows what the show described as a successful run of the pop-up in 2025, with the new iteration promising to expand on the original concept.
The Dun Dun Diner takes its name from the franchise's instantly recognizable sound cue, and the pop-up is designed to immerse visitors directly in the "Law & Order" universe. Rather than a simple branded storefront, the experience blends the show's aesthetic and identity into a physical, walk-through format for fans in the city.
For its return engagement, organizers are adding new merchandise as well as themed food collaborations, building on the elements that drew crowds during the 2025 run. The expanded offerings suggest an effort to give repeat visitors and newcomers alike fresh reasons to stop by the Rockefeller Center location.
The pop-up's comeback underscores the enduring popularity of the "Law & Order" brand, which has translated its television presence into an in-person attraction drawing fans to one of Manhattan's most visited destinations. Details on food partners and specific merchandise were teased but not fully outlined in the segment.
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