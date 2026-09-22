Bre-Z Explains the Meaning Behind Her Name and Talks ALL AMERICAN's Final Season

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Bre-Z sat down with Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to unpack the origin of her stage name, share a hilarious story about being mixed up with Jay-Z, and discuss what fans can expect from ALL AMERICAN's final season. The conversation gave viewers a mix of humor and reflection as Bre-Z walked through the mistaken-identity moment that left both her and the audience laughing.

The actress used the appearance to explain the meaning behind her chosen name, giving Hudson and the studio audience insight into a piece of her identity that has followed her throughout her career. That personal detail set the tone for a segment that balanced lighter comedic beats with more reflective moments about her work.

Bre-Z also turned attention to ALL AMERICAN, discussing the show's final season and what it has meant to reach that milestone with the series. Her comments focused on the significance of closing out that chapter, giving fans a sense of what to expect as the show wraps its run.

The Jay-Z mix-up story stood out as a highlight of the sit-down, with Bre-Z recounting the exchange in detail for Hudson and the audience. The moment added a comedic anchor to an appearance that otherwise centered on her name's meaning and the road ahead for ALL AMERICAN.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 04 Hrs 00 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link