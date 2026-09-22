Bobby's Vegan Girlfriend Sparks Dinner Table Clash With Hank On KING OF THE HILL

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A new scene from KING OF THE HILL, shared by Hulu, centers on Bobby bringing his girlfriend Willow home for a family dinner that quickly turns tense. Willow's dietary restrictions, namely her vegan diet, clash with Hank's expectations for the meal, setting up a small but pointed family conflict at the table.

The clip features Pamela Adlon voicing Bobby, Allegra Edwards voicing Willow, and Mike Judge voicing Hank. The scene keeps its focus on the dinner itself, with Hank's reaction to Willow's eating habits driving the tension between father and son as Bobby tries to introduce his girlfriend into the family fold.

No additional context is given about how Bobby and Willow's relationship developed or how the dinner ultimately resolves, leaving the clip to stand as a self-contained moment of generational and lifestyle friction within the Hill household. The scene is available to watch in full as part of KING OF THE HILL, currently streaming on Hulu.

The exchange plays into the show's long-running dynamic of Hank's traditional values butting up against the choices of the people around him, this time filtered through Bobby's new relationship and Willow's vegan diet.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 04 Hrs 00 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link