Bobby's Vegan Girlfriend Sparks Dinner Table Clash With Hank On KING OF THE HILL
Hank struggles to make peace with his son's new relationship over a family meal.
A new scene from KING OF THE HILL, shared by Hulu, centers on Bobby bringing his girlfriend Willow home for a family dinner that quickly turns tense. Willow's dietary restrictions, namely her vegan diet, clash with Hank's expectations for the meal, setting up a small but pointed family conflict at the table.
The clip features Pamela Adlon voicing Bobby, Allegra Edwards voicing Willow, and Mike Judge voicing Hank. The scene keeps its focus on the dinner itself, with Hank's reaction to Willow's eating habits driving the tension between father and son as Bobby tries to introduce his girlfriend into the family fold.
No additional context is given about how Bobby and Willow's relationship developed or how the dinner ultimately resolves, leaving the clip to stand as a self-contained moment of generational and lifestyle friction within the Hill household. The scene is available to watch in full as part of KING OF THE HILL, currently streaming on Hulu.
The exchange plays into the show's long-running dynamic of Hank's traditional values butting up against the choices of the people around him, this time filtered through Bobby's new relationship and Willow's vegan diet.
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