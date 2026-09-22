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Jo Koy Explains Why New Netflix Special BLUE IN THE FACE Is a Goodbye to His Dad

Comedian details a Hollywood Walk of Fame honor and a new showcase with Martin Lawrence.

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Jo Koy appeared on TODAY to discuss his sixth Netflix comedy special, JO KOY: BLUE IN THE FACE, revealing that the project is a personal tribute to his late father. "It's my last goodbye to him," Koy said of the special during the segment.

The special was filmed before a sold-out crowd at Stockton Arena in Koy's hometown of Stockton, California, a location he has said carries deep significance given the city's history as 'Little Manila' and its ties to the Filipino American community. JO KOY: BLUE IN THE FACE premieres globally on Netflix and relives a wild dental disaster, Koy getting fired from McDonald's, and a tribute to his veteran stepdad, alongside the dedication to his father.

During the TODAY appearance, Koy also spoke about

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