Jo Koy Explains Why New Netflix Special BLUE IN THE FACE Is a Goodbye to His Dad

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Jo Koy appeared on TODAY to discuss his sixth Netflix comedy special, JO KOY: BLUE IN THE FACE, revealing that the project is a personal tribute to his late father. "It's my last goodbye to him," Koy said of the special during the segment.

The special was filmed before a sold-out crowd at Stockton Arena in Koy's hometown of Stockton, California, a location he has said carries deep significance given the city's history as 'Little Manila' and its ties to the Filipino American community. JO KOY: BLUE IN THE FACE premieres globally on Netflix and relives a wild dental disaster, Koy getting fired from McDonald's, and a tribute to his veteran stepdad, alongside the dedication to his father.

During the TODAY appearance, Koy also spoke about Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39Days 04Hrs 00Min 12Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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