Photos: EAST OF EDEN Main Trailer and New Images Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere
Zoe Kazan serves as executive producer and co-showrunner on the Steinbeck adaptation.
Netflix has unveiled the official trailer and new images for its upcoming limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck's classic EAST OF EDEN, adapted by Zoe Kazan, who serves as Executive Producer and Co-Showrunner alongside Jeb Stuart.
Official Trailer Debut
Coming to Netflix October 1, 2026
The series spans generations of the Trask family, starring Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders, and Florence Pugh as the ultimate antihero, Cathy Ames.
EAST OF EDEN debuts October 1 only on Netflix.
About EAST OF EDEN
Logline: This modern interpretation of Steinbeck's masterpiece will explore the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, focusing new attention on its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames.
Co-Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Zoe Kazan
Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer: Jeb Stuart
Director (EP 1-4)/Executive Producer: Garth Davis
Director (EP 5-7)/Executive Producer: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
Executive Producer: Antoine Douaihy, Zack Hayden, Steve Golin, David Levine, Jill Arthur
Co-Studios: FIFTH SEASON, Anonymous Content
Executive Producer/Star: Florence Pugh
Cast: Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Ciarán Hinds, Martha Plimpton, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders
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