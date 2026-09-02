Photos: EAST OF EDEN Main Trailer and New Images Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere

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Netflix has unveiled the official trailer and new images for its upcoming limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck's classic EAST OF EDEN, adapted by Zoe Kazan, who serves as Executive Producer and Co-Showrunner alongside Jeb Stuart.



Official Trailer Debut

Coming to Netflix October 1, 2026



















The series spans generations of the Trask family, starring Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders, and Florence Pugh as the ultimate antihero, Cathy Ames.

EAST OF EDEN debuts October 1 only on Netflix.

About EAST OF EDEN

Logline: This modern interpretation of Steinbeck's masterpiece will explore the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, focusing new attention on its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames.

Co-Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Zoe Kazan

Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer: Jeb Stuart

Director (EP 1-4)/Executive Producer: Garth Davis

Director (EP 5-7)/Executive Producer: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Executive Producer: Antoine Douaihy, Zack Hayden, Steve Golin, David Levine, Jill Arthur

Co-Studios: FIFTH SEASON, Anonymous Content

Executive Producer/Star: Florence Pugh

Cast: Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Ciarán Hinds, Martha Plimpton, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders

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