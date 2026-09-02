 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: EAST OF EDEN Main Trailer and New Images Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere

Zoe Kazan serves as executive producer and co-showrunner on the Steinbeck adaptation.

By:
Photos: EAST OF EDEN Main Trailer and New Images Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer and new images for its upcoming limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck's classic EAST OF EDEN, adapted by Zoe Kazan, who serves as Executive Producer and Co-Showrunner alongside Jeb Stuart.

Photos: EAST OF EDEN Main Trailer and New Images Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere Image
Official Trailer Debut

Photos: EAST OF EDEN Main Trailer and New Images Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere Image
Coming to Netflix October 1, 2026

Photos: EAST OF EDEN Main Trailer and New Images Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere Image

Photos: EAST OF EDEN Main Trailer and New Images Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere Image

Photos: EAST OF EDEN Main Trailer and New Images Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere Image

Photos: EAST OF EDEN Main Trailer and New Images Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere Image

Photos: EAST OF EDEN Main Trailer and New Images Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere Image

Photos: EAST OF EDEN Main Trailer and New Images Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere Image

Photos: EAST OF EDEN Main Trailer and New Images Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere Image

Photos: EAST OF EDEN Main Trailer and New Images Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere Image

Photos: EAST OF EDEN Main Trailer and New Images Released Ahead of Netflix Premiere Image

The series spans generations of the Trask family, starring Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders, and Florence Pugh as the ultimate antihero, Cathy Ames.

EAST OF EDEN debuts October 1 only on Netflix.

About EAST OF EDEN

Logline: This modern interpretation of Steinbeck's masterpiece will explore the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, focusing new attention on its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames.

Co-Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Zoe Kazan

Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer: Jeb Stuart

Director (EP 1-4)/Executive Producer: Garth Davis

Director (EP 5-7)/Executive Producer: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Executive Producer: Antoine Douaihy, Zack Hayden, Steve Golin, David Levine, Jill Arthur

Co-Studios: FIFTH SEASON, Anonymous Content

Executive Producer/Star: Florence Pugh

Cast: Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Ciarán Hinds, Martha Plimpton, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders

Recent Articles
EAST OF EDEN First Look Images Set to Arrive Ahead of Netflix Premiere
EAST OF EDEN First Look Images Set to Arrive Ahead of Netflix Premiere
8/18/2026
Jaye P. Morgan Passes Away at 94
Jaye P. Morgan Passes Away at 94
8/26/2026
TYLER PERRY'S BEAUTY IN BLACK Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix
TYLER PERRY'S BEAUTY IN BLACK Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix
8/27/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts