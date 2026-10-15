Photos: CITY THE ANIMATION to Arrive on Blu-ray Collector's Edition

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GKIDS, the Academy Award-winning producer and distributor of acclaimed and artist-driven animation, announced CITY THE ANIMATION is coming to home video on Blu-ray in an all-new Collector's Edition. Pre-orders for the series are now open and the Collector's Edition will be exclusively available at the GKIDS online store on December 15, 2026.

Welcome to CITY, where anything can happen! In this town full of laughter, love and emotional outbursts among its various colorful residents, university students Nagumo, Niikura and Izumi live ordinary lives full of not-so-ordinary situations – from the hilarious to the strange to the downright unpredictable.

Based on the manga by Keiichi Arawi (Nichijou, Helvetica Standard) and brought to life by Kyoto Animation, CITY THE ANIMATION is a beautifully animated glimpse into the fun and hilarity of everyday life.

CITY THE ANIMATION joins GKIDS' growing catalog of deluxe physical media products including 100 Meters (2025), Look Back (2024), Angel's Egg (1985), and more. Each store exclusive is carefully curated by the GKIDS team, featuring new artwork, premium collectible packaging, and a wide range of bonus contents.

CITY THE ANIMATION Bonus Features

72-Page Booklet

4 Art Cards

Poster (A3)

Cut Out Movies 1-13

Previews

Team Preview

TV Spot

Clean Opening and Ending

©Keiichi Arawi, KODANSHA/CITY THE ANIMATION Production Committee

About GKIDS

GKIDS is the Academy Award-winning curator, producer, and distributor of artist-driven, globally inspired cinema dedicated to connecting North American audiences with distinctive stories from around the world. Widely celebrated for its leadership in the 'animation is film' movement, the studio has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape for feature animation in the U.S. and internationally for nearly two decades. GKIDS represents the work of many of the world's most acclaimed animation filmmakers, including Makoto Shinkai (Your Name., Weathering With You), Satoshi Kon (Perfect Blue, Millennium Actress), Tomm Moore (Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers), Mamoru Hosoda (Mirai, Wolf Children), and serves as the North American home of Japan's legendary Studio Ghibli.

Upcoming theatrical releases include the highly anticipated Godzilla Minus Zero, the follow up to director Takashi Yamazaki's Academy Award-winning Godzilla Minus One. In addition to Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, the latest Aardman feature in the beloved Oscar-nominated film series, and the Oscar-nominated Kokuho and Little Amélie and the Character of Rain, recent theatrical releases are the box office hit Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, Mamoru Oshii's cult classic Angel's Egg, and the critically acclaimed All You Need Is Kill, alongside groundbreaking television series such as DAN DA DAN, NEON GENESIS EVANGELION, and Arcane: League of Legends.











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