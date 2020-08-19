Photo Flash: See Hamza Haq, Ayisha Issa, and Laurence Leboeuf in TRANSPLANT on NBC

The new NBC drama premieres September 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Syrian-trained doctor Bashir Hamed (Hamza Haq) has fled his native homeland to Canada along with his little sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus) and struggles to re-establish his medical career. When he finds himself at the site of a horrific accident, his medical training takes over as he works to save the wounded. The life-changing events lead to new opportunity when one of the victims is the esteemed Chief of Emergency Medicine at York Memorial, Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah).

Check out pictures from the pilot episode below!

Hit Canadian drama "Transplant" will make its debut on NBC Tuesday, September 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.



Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis, Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie Leblanc (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

Hamza Haq as Dr. "Bash" Bashir Hamed, John Hannah as Dr. Jed Bishop (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed, Sirena Gulamgaus as Amira Hamed (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

Sirena Gulamgaus as Amira Hame (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie Leblanc, Kenny Wong asArnold De Luca (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie Leblanc (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

John Hannah as Dr. Jed Bishop (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

