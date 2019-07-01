Photo Flash: Netflix Shares First Look of Henry Cavill and Cast of THE WITCHER

Netflix today launched official social handles for highly anticipated new series The Witcher, along with first looks at the three lead characters; Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Cholatra), and Ciri (Freya Allan). Fans can follow official show news on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

See a first look at the cast below!

Also announced today, the series is headed to San Diego Comic Con with a panel at 2:15 PM on July 19 in Hall H. Moderated by accomplished actress and host and beloved sci-fi fan Yvette Nicole Brown ("Community," "Mom"), the panel will include cast members Cavill, Chalotra, and Allan alongside showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. NX, the @netflix space for everything super, sci-fi, gaming, fantasy, anime, and beyond will be the place for fans to track all news on the series out of the convention on @NXonNetflix Twitter and Instagram handles.

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible - Fallout, Justice League) leads the cast of The Witcher saga, playing the role of Geralt of Rivia, alongside other main cast members, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer and Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds, Into The Badlands) as Ciri. Other previously announced cast include Jodhi May (Game of Thrones, Genius) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall, Snatch) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street, Kill List) as Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Emma Appleton (The End of The F**king World) as Renfri, Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders, Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards, Sherlock) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust, Judy) as Istredd, Maciej Musia? (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin, Dickensian) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss.





