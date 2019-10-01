Photo Flash: Netflix Releases First Look at ATYPICAL Season 3

Netflix has released the first look images for the third season of its original series, Atypical.

Atypical is a coming of age story that follows Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autistic spectrum as he searches for love and independence. While Sam is on his funny and emotional journey of self-discovery, the rest of his family must grapple with change in their own lives as they all struggle with the central theme: what does it really mean to be normal?

Season 3 of the series will feature 10 half-hour episodes and will premiere on Netflix on on November 1.

See the photos below!

Jennifer Jason Leigh stars as his mother, Elsa, who is on her own journey of self-discovery. Michael Rapaport plays his father, Doug. Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam's sister, Casey, and Amy Okuda plays a therapist, Julia. Additional cast includes Nik Dodani who plays Sam's best friend, Zahid, and Jenna Boyd plays Paige, Sam's on again, off again girlfriend.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You