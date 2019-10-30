Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Zoe Kravitz in Hulu's HIGH FIDELITY

A departure from Nick Hornby's 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu's High Fidelity centers on Rob (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

High Fidelity also stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The series is developed for television by writers Veronica West & Sarah Kucserka. West and Kucserka executive produce alongside Midnight Radio's Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg as well as Nick Hornby and Jeff Reiner. Jesse Peretz will direct and executive produce the pilot. Midnight Radio's Adrienne Erickson will serve as producer. The series is produced by ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

All 10 episodes of the romantic dramedy launch Friday, February 14 , only on Hulu.

