Photo Flash: Get a First Look at QUEER EYE Season Five, Premiering This June on Netflix!

Netflix has shared a first look at Queer Eye season five, which premieres June 5 on the streamer!

See the photos below!

The Emmy® Award-winning Queer Eye returns ready to transform the stylistically challenged into hip and happening savants at the hands of the Fab Five. Now in its fifth season, Queer Eye's fearless ambassadors head east to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation, to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes.

The series returned to Netflix in 2018 going global and introducing audiences around the world to a modern aesthetic, diverse perspectives and a brand new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion). Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman, and Mark Bracero serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment





