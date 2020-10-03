Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joins Judging Panel For SCREENSHOT, a Competition Seeking Comedy Writer-Performers For TV

The series was created by actor Olivia Colman and screenwriter Ed Sinclair's South of the River Pictures, as well as producer Sister Pictures.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is among the judges for an upcoming competition series, 'Screenshot', Variety reports. 'Screenshot' will seek out the next generation of comedy writer-performers for TV.

The series was created by actor Olivia Colman and screenwriter Ed Sinclair's South of the River Pictures, as well as producer Sister Pictures.

Joining Waller-Bridge on the judging panel will be Colman as well as Lolly Adefope, Rosie Jones, BBC head of comedy Kate Daughton, Channel 4 head of comedy Fiona McDermott, Sky commissioning editor Tilusha Ghelani, and representatives from South of the River and Sister.

Theater producer Debo Adebayo will serve as competition producer.

The competition is currently open to applications from U.K.-based comedy writer-performers who already have a theater project in development, and have not previously had a project produced for television, film or streaming service.

At least one of the candidates will receive a script commission to work with development teams at South of the River and Sister. Shortlisted candidates will also receive a contribution towards the development of their next project.

Read more on Variety.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You