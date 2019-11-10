Phoebe Waller-Bridge Discusses Her Influence On Upcoming Bond Film, NO TIME TO DIE

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is speaking out about her influence on the script for the upcoming Bond film, No Time To Die.

She reveals that she was brought on board to help out with tweaks to a few of the characters and storylines, according to the BBC.

She revealed, however, that, while this is the first Bond film to come out of the #MeToo era, she was not told to alter the culture of the film.

"They were already doing that themselves," she says. "They're having that conversation with themselves the whole time. It was much more practical. Just, 'You're a writer, we need some help with these scenes. And you come up with some dialogue for these characters'."

"It doesn't get cooler," Waller-Bridge says of writing for this iconic franchise.

Lashana Lynch, who plays a British agent in the film, said she was thrilled when she found out Waller-Bridge was going to be involved.

"I very literally squealed when I first heard her name," she said. "I thought, 'Oh my gosh, British girl just like me. She's going to know how to actually take care of women onscreen'."

Ana de Armas, who is also in the film, said that fans will definitely notice the shift in direction. "It's pretty obvious that there is an evolution in the fact that Lashana is one of the main characters in the film and wears the pants - literally," she said.

Read more on BBC.

No Time To Die features Daniel Craig, returning as Bond. The film also stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah with Jeffrey Wright and Ralph Fiennes.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Other members of the creative team are; Composer Dan Romer, Director of Photography Linus Sandgren, Editors Tom Cross and Elliot Graham, Production Designer Mark Tildesley, Costume Designer Suttirat Larlarb, Hair and Make-up Designer Daniel Phillips, Supervising Stunt Coordinator Olivier Schneider, Stunt Coordinator Lee Morrison and Visual Effects Supervisor Charlie Noble. Returning members to the team are; 2nd Unit Director Alexander Witt, Special Effects and Action Vehicles Supervisor Chris Corbould and Casting Director Debbie McWilliams.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You