Phill Lewis to Direct Netflix's THE BIG SHOW SHOW

Phill Lewis will direct the first batch of episodes of "The Big Show Show" on Netflix, with episodes to begin filming on August 9.

The new comedy series comes from WWE Studios and stars The Big Show (Paul Wight) and will follow the retired WWE star when the teenage daughter comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters. He quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.

Josh Bycel and Jason Berger will write the series and Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld and Lily Brooks O'Briant make up the cast.

Lewis is known for playing Marion Moseby on Disney's "Suite Life of Zack and Cody" and spinoff "Suite Life on Deck." He has over 40 directorial credits, including "One Day at a Time," "The Odd Couple," "Undateable" and "Mike and Molly."

This story was originally reported by Deadline.





