Peter Frampton to Record PBS Special for 50th Anniversary of 'Frampton Comes Alive!'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award-winning guitarist, Peter Frampton, will record a special for the 50th anniversary of his landmark album Frampton Comes Alive! on November 8 in Nashville. “Frampton Comes Alive 50th Hits and More” will be recorded at Analog at Hutton Hotel in front of a live audience, airing on Public Television and YouTube. Tickets for the taping are available now. Purchase here.

Fans will be treated to a rare and intimate evening with the rock artists, celebrating the golden anniversary of his most iconic album. The special will feature performances of beloved classics and career-spanning hits in an exclusive live setting.

The special arrives on the heels of the legendary musician’s extensive “Let’s Do It Again!” headline tour, with its third leg wrapping up in Orlando on November 4. Despite announcing a farewell run in 2019 due to a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, Frampton has spent the last few years touring the country over, appearing on stages across America, sitting in with the house band at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2007, Frampton won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album for Fingerprints and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award at NAMM’s TEC Awards in 2019 and most recently received the 2024 Les Paul Spirit Award at the Gibson Garage Nashville. Last fall, the iconic guitarist was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

In 2020, Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, his autobiography, Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir, debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list and he appeared on Dolly Parton’s latest album, Rockstar, as the only artist featured on two tracks.

In 2023, Frampton unveiled Frampton@50 on Intervention Records, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton’s essential 1972-1975 studio releases Wind of Change, Frampton’s Camel and Frampton. He also received The Myositis Association’s Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award and unveiled his historic performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall as a live album via UMe—listen here.

After 50 years, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time, selling over 17 million worldwide.