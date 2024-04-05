Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell Will Lead HBO Original Drama Series A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell will star in the HBO Original drama series A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT. Claffey will play the role of Dunk and Ansell will play Egg.

Logline: A century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey), and his diminutive squire, Egg (Ansell). Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends



About Peter Claffey: Claffey is an actor and former Connacht Rugby player with credits in Apple TV’s “Bad Sisters” (2022) and “Wreck” (2022). Claffey’s upcoming projects include starring opposite Cillian Murphy in “Small Things Like These” and season 3 of Netflix’s “Vikings: Valhalla.”



About Dexter Sol Ansell: Ansell began his acting career at age four on ITV's “Emmerdale” (2019). Ansell has since starred in Sky's thriller series “The Midwich Cuckoos” (2022) and in the Netflix comedy film “Christmas on Mistletoe Farm” (2022). Most recently, Ansell portrayed Young Coriolanus Snow in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” (2023). Ansell’s upcoming projects include; “Here,” “The Moor,” Channel 4's “Hullraisers” and “Robin and The Hood.”



Credits: Written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker. Executive produced by Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw.