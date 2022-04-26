Peacock's Romantic Dramedy WOLF LIKE ME Renewed For Second Season

Peacock announced TODAY the second season renewal of the critically acclaimed genre-bending romantic dramedy WOLF LIKE ME from series creator, executive producer and director, Abe Forsythe (Little Monsters).

"We are over the moon that Wolf Like Me's unique and high-stakes love story resonated so strongly with Peacock viewers," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "Josh and Isla's critically-acclaimed performances in this beloved romantic dramedy were exquisite and we can't wait to see what Abe Forsythe and our partners at Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content come up with for season two."

"I'm thrilled to be able to continue Mary and Gary's story into the next phase of their relationship, especially considering the stakes couldn't be higher," said Abe Forsythe, series creator, executive producer and director. "Knowing we have an audience invested in their story is a dream come true for us. Our crew is already having a lot of fun building on what we created with season one, I can't wait for everyone to experience it alongside our characters."

"If people were surprised by season one of Wolf Like Me, we guarantee they will be amazed at what the universe is going to throw at Mary and Gary this time around," said executive producers Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories. "We couldn't be more excited to be working with Abe, Isla and Josh again on this truly unique show."

"We're excited for Abe Forsythe and Made Up Stories to expand their exceptional storytelling around Mary and Gary's incredible journey, continuing to engage dedicated Wolf Like Me fans for season two," said Joe Hipps, EVP, TV, Endeavor Content.

Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Definitely Maybe) and Josh Gad (Central Park, Frozen) will be reprising their roles.

The renewal of WOLF LIKE ME joins the additional second season renewals of Peacock Original series GIRLS5EVA, RUTHERFORD FALLS, ONE OF US IS LYING, WE ARE LADY PARTS, and second season of critically-acclaimed drama series BEL-AIR.