Peacock To Stream NIGHT SWIM And LISA FRANKENSTEIN

Dive into the deep end of supernatural horror with Atomic Monster and Blumhouse's NIGHT SWIM, directed by Bryce McGuire and starring Kerry Condon, Wyatt Russell and more. The film streams exclusively on Peacock April 5. For more about NIGHT SWIM on Peacock, click here.

The feature-length directorial debut of Zelda Williams, LISA FRANKENSTEIN is written by Academy Award winning scribe Diablo Cody and stars Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse. Focus Features' horror comedy film streams exclusively on Peacock March 29. For more about LISA FRANKENSTEIN on Peacock, click here.

NIGHT SWIM and LISA FRANKENSTEIN are the latest addition to Peacock's film collection including Illumination's MIGRATION, DreamWorks' TROLLS BAND TOGETHER, Universal Pictures' record-breaking global phenomenon OPPENHEIMER and Focus Features' THE HOLDOVERS. Peacock gives audiences a front-row seat to a wide range of movies, including comedy, horror, action/adventure, kids, and more. For the full film offering on Peacock, click here.

ABOUT NIGHT SWIM

Wyatt Russell stars as a former Major League Baseball player, forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his wife (Oscar nominee Kerry Condon) and their two children. The new home comes complete with a backyard swimming pool, but a deep secret surfaces and unleashes a malevolent force that will drag THE FAMILY into the inescapable depths of terror.

ABOUT LISA FRANKENSTEIN

A coming of RAGE love story about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness … and a few missing BODY PARTS along the way