Peacock Sets THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW Return Date

Peacock's critically-acclaimed Variety late-night series, The Amber Ruffin Show, season two will return with new episodes dropping every Friday beginning on Friday, February 25.

"We are so excited to be back with all new episodes of The Amber Ruffin Show! Each show is a new reason to be grateful and have a margarita," said Ruffin.

The Amber Ruffin Show â€¯showcases Amber's signature smart and silly take on the week's news. No matter what's happening in the world, Amber responds to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and evening gowns.â€¯The Amber Ruffin Showâ€¯is a topical late-night show with just the good parts - the comedy.

Hailed as "one of the best new late-night shows" by Collider, THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW received Critics Choice, Primetime EmmyÂ®, Television Critics Association, Writers Guild and GLAAD Media Award nominations in its first season. Ruffin was also recently nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special).

With its Primetime Emmy nomination, THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW was the first late night show on streaming to receive a Variety writing nomination.

Emmy and WGA Award nominee Amber Ruffin is a writer and performer for NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and was the first African American female to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S. She wrote and performed on Comedy Central's "Detroiters" and was a regular narrator on the cabler's "Drunk History." Ruffin was previously a performer at Boom Chicago in Amsterdam, the iO Theater and the Second City in Chicago. In addition, she was a writer/performer for the 2018 and 2019 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS and has written for the series "A Black Lady Sketch Show."

Ruffin is a New York Times bestselling author, along with her sister Lacey Lamar, of "You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories of Racism," published by Gran Central Publishing. She is currently co-writing the Broadway musical "Some Like it Hot", which will begin performances in 2022. Last year, Ruffin was named to the 2021 TIME100 Next List, TIME's list of the next 100 most influential people in the world.

Season one is currently streaming on Peacock.