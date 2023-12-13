Peacock Orders Kevin Hart's FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST

Peacock announced the limited drama series FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST, starring Kevin Hart, who also executive produces alongside Will Packer.

Set in Atlanta, the series follows the heavyweight fight and criminal underground heist that introduced the world to the city dubbed “the Black Mecca,” and the cop and THE HUSTLER at the center of it all.

The series is created and written by Shaye Ogbonna (Penguin, The Chi, God’s Country). Ogbonna and Jason Horwitch(Echo 3, The Calling) will both serve as showrunners and executive producers. Also executive producing are Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein for Hartbeat, Sabrina Wind for Will Packer Media; Conal Byrne, Will Pearson and Carrie Lieberman for iHeartPodcasts; and Jeff Keating and Lars Jacobson.

Craig Brewer (Empire, Dolemite Is My Name) will executive produce the series and direct episodes 101 and 102. Tiffany Brown (Hartbeat) and Kenny Burns will co-executive produce.

The series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and is based on the acclaimed true crime podcast FIGHT NIGHT by iHeartPodcasts, Doghouse Pictures and Will Packer Media.

The infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life, but an entire city’s destiny.

Kevin Hart is the host of the popular Peacock talk show HART TO HEART, as well as the host of Olympic Highlights and 2022 Back That Year Up for the streamer. Hart also debuted his stand-up special Kevin Hart: Reality Check on Peacock earlier this year. Kevin also hosts and produces CELEBRITY PRANK WARS and CELEBRITY GAME FACE for NBCUniversal. Will Packer’s film PRAISE THIS, starring Chlöe Bailey, is currently available to stream on Peacock.