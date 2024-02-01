Peacock Announces 'Megamind Vs. The Doom Syndicate' & 'Megamind Rules!' Series

MEGAMIND VS. THE DOOM SYNDICATE and series MEGAMIND RULES! both premiere on March 1, 2024, exclusively on Peacock. 

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 1 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 2 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CA Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR

Peacock Announces 'Megamind Vs. The Doom Syndicate' & 'Megamind Rules!' Series

The trailers feature Adam Lambert, Chris Sullivan, Tony Hale, Keith Ferguson, Laura Post, Josh Brener, Maya Aoki Tuttle, and more.

Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, who wrote the original film, will executive produce the new film and series alongside Eric Fogel.

Produced by DreamWorks Animation, new animated kids film MEGAMIND VS. THE DOOM SYNDICATE and series MEGAMIND RULES! both premiere on March 1, 2024, exclusively on Peacock. 

MEGAMIND VS. THE DOOM SYNDICATE picks up in the moments following the events of the 2010 film, teeing up more adventures to come in the companion series MEGAMIND RULES! 

In Megamind Vs. The Doom Syndicate, Megamind’s former villain team, The Doom Syndicate, has returned. Our newly crowned blue hero must now keep up evil appearances until he can assemble his friends (Roxanne, Ol’ Chum, and Keiko) to stop his former evil teammates from launching Metro City to the moon.  

In Megamind Rules!, Megamind goes from being a supervillain and the scourge of Metro City to a superhero who's learning on the job. He'll be bringing the audience along for the ride, as Megamind's trusty brainbots will be recording everything, making him the world's first superhero influencer.  

MEGAMIND Cast

Keith Ferguson (Robot Chicken, DuckTales) as “Megamind” 

Laura Post (Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red) as “Roxanne Ritchi”  

Josh Brener (Silicon Valley, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as “Ol’ Chum”  

Maya Aoki Tuttle (Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Destiny 2) as “Keiko Morita”  

Emily Tunon (Globos Negros) as “Lady Doppler”  

Talon Warburton (Echo Base) as “Lord Nighty-Knight”  

Scott Adsit (Big Hero 6, 30 Rock) as “Pierre Pressure”  

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us, Presence) as “Behemoth”  

Tony Hale (The Mysterious Benedict Society) as “Mel/Mr. Donut”  

Jeanine Mason (Upload, Roswell, New Mexico) as “Christino Christo”

Adam Lambert (American Idol, The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again) as “Machiavillain” 

The new film and series are a follow-up to the 2010 DreamWorks Animation film, where Megamind goes from being a supervillain and the scourge of Metro City to a superhero who’s learning on the job.

Return to the Megamind universe with the new film MEGAMIND VS. THE DOOM SYNDICATE, then keep the fun going with the new companion series MEGAMIND RULES! 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Photo: BEETLEJUICE 2 Poster Reveals Official Title; Release Date Confirmed Photo
Photo: BEETLEJUICE 2 Poster Reveals Official Title; Release Date Confirmed

The first poster for the Beetlejuice sequel has been revealed. Beetlejuice 2, the long-awaited sequel to the classic 1988 comedy, is officially titled 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.' Tim Burton confirmed that the movie wrapped filming in November. It stars Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and more. Check out the photo!

2
Susie Essman & Jeff Garlin to Host CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM Podcast Photo
Susie Essman & Jeff Garlin to Host CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM Podcast

Listen in to hear exclusive behind the scenes tidbits of your favorite “Curb” moments, featuring guests like Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Bob Odenkirk, and more. Just like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the podcast is full of hilarious improv and banter. The series is co-produced with HBO. Listen now!

3
DAVEY & JONESIES LOCKER Coming to Hulu & Prime Video Photo
DAVEY & JONESIE'S LOCKER Coming to Hulu & Prime Video

'Davey & Jonesie's Locker' follows eccentric besties Davey and Jonesie as they are transported through the multiverse via their locker. The series stars Veronika Slowikowska (Davey), Jaelynn Thora Brooks (Jonesie), alongside Dan Beirne, Emily Piggford, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Erika Swayze, Sydney Topliffe, Kevin Osea, Alexa Yaphe, and more.

4
Video: Watch the Trailer For STARZs MARY & GEORGE With Julianne Moore Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer For STARZ's MARY & GEORGE With Julianne Moore

STARZ sets the premiere date for its highly anticipated, audacious psychodrama “Mary & George” and releases seductive key art and trailer starring Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore (Still Alice) and Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue). The seven-part limited series is inspired by the scandalous true story. Watch the video trailer!

More Hot Stories For You

Eddie Jackson Signs New Exclusive Deal With Food NetworkEddie Jackson Signs New Exclusive Deal With Food Network
PRISCILLA Sets Max Streaming DatePRISCILLA Sets Max Streaming Date
THE TRUTH ABOUT JIM is Coming to Max This MonthTHE TRUTH ABOUT JIM is Coming to Max This Month
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets February 2 Episode LineupREAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets February 2 Episode Lineup

Videos

Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
MJ THE MUSICAL