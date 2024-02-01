Peacock Announces 'Megamind Vs. The Doom Syndicate' & 'Megamind Rules!' Series

The trailers feature Adam Lambert, Chris Sullivan, Tony Hale, Keith Ferguson, Laura Post, Josh Brener, Maya Aoki Tuttle, and more.

Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, who wrote the original film, will executive produce the new film and series alongside Eric Fogel.

Produced by DreamWorks Animation, new animated kids film MEGAMIND VS. THE DOOM SYNDICATE and series MEGAMIND RULES! both premiere on March 1, 2024, exclusively on Peacock.

MEGAMIND VS. THE DOOM SYNDICATE picks up in the moments following the events of the 2010 film, teeing up more adventures to come in the companion series MEGAMIND RULES!

In Megamind Vs. The Doom Syndicate, Megamind’s former villain team, The Doom Syndicate, has returned. Our newly crowned blue hero must now keep up evil appearances until he can assemble his friends (Roxanne, Ol’ Chum, and Keiko) to stop his former evil teammates from launching Metro City to the moon.

In Megamind Rules!, Megamind goes from being a supervillain and the scourge of Metro City to a superhero who's learning on the job. He'll be bringing the audience along for the ride, as Megamind's trusty brainbots will be recording everything, making him the world's first superhero influencer.

MEGAMIND Cast

Keith Ferguson (Robot Chicken, DuckTales) as “Megamind”

Laura Post (Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red) as “Roxanne Ritchi”

Josh Brener (Silicon Valley, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as “Ol’ Chum”

Maya Aoki Tuttle (Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Destiny 2) as “Keiko Morita”

Emily Tunon (Globos Negros) as “Lady Doppler”

Talon Warburton (Echo Base) as “Lord Nighty-Knight”

Scott Adsit (Big Hero 6, 30 Rock) as “Pierre Pressure”

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us, Presence) as “Behemoth”

Tony Hale (The Mysterious Benedict Society) as “Mel/Mr. Donut”

Jeanine Mason (Upload, Roswell, New Mexico) as “Christino Christo”

Adam Lambert (American Idol, The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again) as “Machiavillain”

The new film and series are a follow-up to the 2010 DreamWorks Animation film, where Megamind goes from being a supervillain and the scourge of Metro City to a superhero who’s learning on the job.

Return to the Megamind universe with the new film MEGAMIND VS. THE DOOM SYNDICATE, then keep the fun going with the new companion series MEGAMIND RULES!