Peacock Announces Joe Montana Docuseries Premiere Date

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure is a 6-part sports documentary series featuring stories that most people DON'T know; the doubt from his coaches, the controversies with teammates, and the insecurities from within that drove one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the sport.

The series also features exclusive footage, as well as interviews of many NFL personalities including Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, George Seifert, Ed Debartolo, Peyton Manning, Magic Johnson, and Ken Griffey Jr.

The first two episodes of Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will premiere exclusively on Peacock on January 6th with new episodes premiering weekly.

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure is produced by NFL Films.

Watch the new trailer here: