Paramount to Release MY FAIR LADY and SUPER 8 on 4k Ultra HD

Paramount Home Entertainment will release George Cukor's My Fair Lady (1964) and J.J. Abrams' Super 8 (2011) in the 4K Ultra HD format on May 25, The Digital Bits reports.

My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady is a 1964 American musical drama film adapted from the 1956 Lerner and Loewe stage musical based on George Bernard Shaw's 1913 stage play Pygmalion. With a screenplay by Alan Jay Lerner and directed by George Cukor, the film depicts a poor Cockney flower-seller named Eliza Doolittle who overhears an arrogant phonetics professor, Henry Higgins, as he casually wagers that he could teach her to speak "proper" English, thereby making her presentable in the high society of Edwardian London.

The film stars Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle and Rex Harrison as Henry Higgins, with Stanley Holloway, Gladys Cooper and Wilfrid Hyde-White in supporting roles. A critical and commercial success, it became the second highest-grossing film of 1964 and won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director.[4] In 1998, the American Film Institute named it the 91st greatest American film of all time. In 2006 it was ranked eighth in the AFI's Greatest Movie Musicals list.

Among the special features on that Blu-ray will be More Loverly Than Ever: The Making of My Fair Lady Then & Now, 1963 Production Kick-Off Dinner, Los Angeles Premiere 10/28/1964, British Premiere, George Cukor Directs Baroness Bina Rothschild, Rex Harrison Radio Interview, 5 Production Tests (including Lighting, Wilfred Hyde White Make-up, Rain/Set, Covent Garden Lighting Test, and Alt. Higgins/Pickering Screen Test), 2 Alternate Audrey Hepburn Vocals (Show Me and Wouldn't It Be Loverly?), galleries, 2 Comments on a Lady featurettes (featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber and Martin Scorsese), 3 additional featurettes (Story of a Lady, Design for a Lady, and The Fairest Fair Lady), multiple trailers, Rex Harrison BFI Honor, Rex Harrison Golden Globe Acceptance Speech, and Academy Awards Ceremony Highlights 4/5/65.

Super 8

Super 8 is a 2011 AMERICAN MONSTER thriller film written and directed by J. J. Abrams and produced by Steven Spielberg. The film stars Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning, and Kyle Chandler and tells the story of a group of young teenagers who are filming their own Super 8 movie when a train derails, releasing a dangerous presence into their town. The film was shot in Weirton, West Virginia and surrounding areas, portraying the fictional town of Lillian, Ohio.

The film stars Elle Fanning, AJ Michalka, Kyle Chandler, and Joel Courtney.

Extras on the actual 4K disc will include audio commentary by J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, and Larry Fong, The Dream Behind Super 8, The Search for New Faces, Meet Joel Courtney, Rediscovering Steel Town, The Visitor Lives, Scoring Super 8, Do You Believe in Magic?, The 8mm Revolution, Easter Eggs, Deconstructing the Train Crash, and Deleted Scenes.

