Paramount to Release I LOVE LUCY: THE COMPLETE SERIES For the First Time on Blu-ray

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Paramount Home Entertainment has announced that they will bring the iconic television series I Love Lucy to the Blu-ray format for the very first time. The collection will be available on November 5.

This must-own collection contains all the classic episodes from the six seasons of “I Love Lucy” (1951-1957) plus the iconic remastered “The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour “(1957-1960), and a newly colorized and never-before-released “Lucy and the Loving Cup” episode.

In October 1951, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz debuted the first episode of what was to become one of the best-loved and most watched TV shows of all time. Zany redhead Lucy and her Cuban bandleader husband Ricky Ricardo, along with their neighbors and comic foils Ethel and Fred Mertz (Vivian Vance and William Frawley), got into the most hilarious predicaments ever imaginable.

Overflowing with notable guest stars and escapades that never lose their entertainment value, it’s no wonder why everyone still loves Lucy.

NEW TO BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES:

Newly colorized (and never-before-released) “Lucy and the Loving Cup” episode

"The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour” has been remastered, with long-missing footage restored, and presented here as "The Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Show," as originally broadcast (1957-1960), including original cast commercials

Original opening and closing credits -- and many original cast commercials -- have been remastered

Three long-lost "flashback" scenes, originally used to introduce selected repeat episodes, have been remastered

A portion of 1959 CBS FALL PREVIEW special, "Eye on CBS," featuring Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance, is presented for the first time on home video

SPECIAL FEATURES ALSO INCLUDE:

Original I Love Lucy Pilot - Remastered from original 35mm kinescope

I Love Lucy: The Movie

Audio Commentaries on Select Episodes

Lucy on The Radio Broadcasts

Flubs

Slide Show - For Seasons 1 & 2

Cast Bios - For Seasons 1 & 2

Photo Galleries - For Seasons 1 & 2

Production Notes - For Seasons 1 & 2

Comments