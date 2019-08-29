Paramount Will Produce THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 From Aaron Sorkin

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aaron Sorkin's "The Trial of the Chicago 7" is back on track at Paramount Studios. The film was previously canceled by Amblin due to concerns with the budget.

The movie centers on a group of antiwar activists who were accused by the federal government of conspiracy and incitement to riot because of the protests surrounding the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jonathan Majors, Frank Langella, and Mark Rylance make up the all-star cast.

Aaron Sorkin is best known for creating and writing "The West Wing," "Sportsnight," "The Newsroom," and "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip." He wrote the Academy Award-winning screenplay for "The Social Network." Broadway credits include last season's "To Kill a Mockingbird" along with "A Few Good Men" and "The Farnsworth Invention."

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





