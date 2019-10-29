Paramount Network's New Series BATTLE OF THE FITTEST COUPLES Premieres TONIGHT

It's a race to the finish in this main event challenge that has contestants fighting for immunity from elimination. During tonight's all-new episode of Battle of the Fittest Couples, contestants will not only count on their stamina; but their ability to be pushed in a tire after chugging multiple protein shakes.

Watch the couples battle it out in the ultimate physical and mental challenge, as the competition grows even steeper. New episodes every Tuesday at 11pm ET/PT on Paramount Network.

Watch a preview below!





