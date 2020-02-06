Paramount Network Sets Recurring Cast for Upcoming Drama Series COYOTE

Paramount Network today announced that Mark Feuerstein, Kelli Williams, Daniel Mora, Emy Mena, George Pullar, Amy Forsyth, Ross Phillips, Romina D'Ugo, Bobby Daniel Rodriguez, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Jose Pablo Cantillo and Drew Powell are joining the cast of new scripted drama series Coyote, led by Emmy(R) Award-winner Michael Chiklis. Production on the first season of Coyote is underway with the series scheduled to premiere on Paramount Network in Summer 2020.

The new Coyote cast includes:

MARK FEUERSTEIN (Prison Break, Royal Pains) as "Frank Kerr," a successful psychologist, married to Ben's (Michael Chiklis) ex-wife. Feuerstein is represented by Framework Entertainment, UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

KELLI WILLIAMS (The Practice, Lie to Me) as "Jill Kerr," Jill is Ben's ex-wife and the mother of their 23 year old daughter, Kate. Williams is represented by John Carrabino Management and Buchwald.

DANIEL MORA (Coco) as "Mazo Zamora," Older brother of cartel boss, in a power struggle for control over THE FAMILY business. Mora is represented by Alvarado Rey Agency.

EMY MENA (The Whisper of Silence) as "Maria Elena Flores," A pregnant teenager who finds herself in some trouble. Mena is represented by Paola Gutierrez.

GEORGE PULLAR (Playing for Keeps) as "Garrett Cox," a mentee of retired border agent Ben Clemens and as close to a work friend as Ben's got. Pullar is represented by Silver Lining Entertainment and Linsten Management in Australia.

AMY FORSYTH (Rise, The Path) as "Kate Clemens," Ben's daughter who can go toe to toe with him. Forsyth is represented by Gersh, David Dean Management and AMI Canada.

ROSS PHILIPS (Heart of Dixie) as "Jack Conway," a castaway expat. Phillips is represented by CESD and Industry Entertainment.

ROMINA D'UGO (12 Monkeys) as "Esme Gallo," an artist in Mexico. D'Ugo is represented by Amanda Rosenthal Talent and Gartner Group.

NATALIA CORDOVA-BUCKLEY (Agents of Shield, Bates Motel) as "Paloma Zamora," a politically connected socialite connected to the cartel. Cordova-Buckley is represented by Spellbound Entertainment and Hyperion Talent.

BOBBY DANIEL RODRIGUEZ (Seal Team) as "Lugo Peralta," an HSI Agent. Rodriguez is represented by Gartner Group.

JOSE PABLO CANTILLO (The Walking Dead) as "Javi Lopez," former partner and best friend to Ben. Cantillo is represented by The Kohner Agency.

DREW POWELL (Gotham) as "Joe Don Walker," the chief agent at the border patrol office. Powell is represented by Untitled Entertainment and Artist & Representatives.

Coyote is the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis), who after 32 years as a border patrol agent, is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

Emmy(R) Award-winning executive producer Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad), directs the pilot and executive produces the series. David Graziano (American Gods, Southland) serves as showrunner. Graziano, Michael Carnes & Josh Gilbert (Mr. Woodcock) are writers and executive producers. Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg (The Umbrella Academy) are executive producers. Rebecca Hobbs of MacLaren Entertainment is an executive producer. Michael Chiklis will also serve as an executive producer.

Coyote will join Paramount Network's scripted roster currently headlined by Yellowstone, cable's #1 original summer series across the last two years, which was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson and stars Kevin Costner; 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment which earned the #1 cable drama premiere among M25-54 and M18-49 during the Current TV season; Darren Star's new series, Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins; and Paradise Lost (working title), from Rodes Fishburne, Arika Lisanne Mittman and John Lee Hancock.





