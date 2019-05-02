Paramount & Fandango Partner to Bring Early Screenings of ROCKETMAN

Fandango, the leading digital network for all things movies, is teaming up with Paramount Pictures to offer exclusive early access screenings on May 18 of "Rocketman," the musical fantasy about the life of Elton John, directed by Dexter Fletcher, written by Lee Hall and starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard. Tickets for this limited engagement go on sale today, exclusive to Fandango.

Nearly two weeks before the film's May 31 U.S. theatrical release date and just days following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, fans and members of Fandango VIP, Fandango's free-to-join rewards program, can get a first look at the film at nearly 400 theaters nationwide. Participating theatre chains include AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark, Marcus Theatres, Arclight Cinemas/Pacific Theatres, Harkins Theatres, National Amusements, and many more.

Fandango's Early Access Screening program is part of the company's ongoing commitment to eventizing movies and delivering unparalleled moviegoing experiences to fans. Fandango has a long tradition of working with studios and filmmakers on programs to surprise and delight moviegoers, and this is the third of multiple advance screenings that Fandango has planned for 2019. In February, Fandango offered Early Access Screenings for DreamWorks Animation's "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" and, in March, for Warner Bros. Pictures' "Shazam!"



"We're proud to team up with Paramount Pictures to host Early Access Screenings for 'Rocketman,'" says Fandango President Paul Yanover. "Our first two Early Access Screenings generated great buzz for 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' and 'Shazam!' We think Fandango VIP members and fans will be delighted to have the opportunity to see this highly-anticipated Elton John musical fantasy two weeks before its release date."

Tickets for the film's May 31 wide release also go on sale today.

ROCKETMAN is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John's breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. This inspirational story - set to Elton John's most beloved songs and performed by star Taron Egerton - tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in Pop culture. ROCKETMAN also stars Jamie Bell as Elton's longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton's first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton's mother Sheila Farebrother.





