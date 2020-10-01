Paco Cabezas To Direct THE GYPSY BRIDE

The TV series coproduction was announced earlier this year.

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) and Diagonal TV, Banijay group's fiction production company, have announced today that Paco Cabezas (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, The Alienist: Angel of Darkness) will direct The Gypsy Bride, the TV series coproduction that the two companies announced earlier this year.

Recognized internationally for his writing, directing and production career in film and TV series projects like Aparecidos, Neon Flesh, Rage, Mr. Right, Penny Dreadful, The Alienist, Deadly Class, The Strain, FEAR THE WALKING DEAD and American Gods, Paco Cabezas will lead the creative development of the scripted TV series based on the novel by Carmen Mola, La Novia Gitana.

Paco Cabezas commented: "For years, I had been looking for a detective thriller project combining a heartfelt and from-the-streets plot with a bit of horror to apply everything I learned working on Hollywood, and The Gypsy Bride is just perfect for that".

Almost 150.000 sold copies and its distribution in ten countries back this literary success born in 2018 and now turned into a trilogy, completed by La Red Púrpura (Purple Net) and La Nena (The girl). Carmen Mola, pseudonym for a mysterious writer, narrates inspector Elena Blanco's fixation for solving the gypsy bride crime.

Elena Blanco, homicide inspector in charge of the case, is an intelligent woman obsessed with her work and with solving a personal past trauma. She drowns her ghosts through alcohol, sex and music, while looking for the murderer of Susana Macaya, a gypsy soon-to-be bride murdered in the same sadistic manner than her sister seven years before. But with the killer in prison, there are only two options left: there is either a copycat around or an innocent man in jail.

