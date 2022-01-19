PHOTO: Netflix Releases First Look at Sofia Vergara in GRISELDA

Netflix has shared a first look at Sofia Vergara in the new limited series Griselda, in which she plays the infamous Griselda Blanco. Vergara also executive produces the series, joining Eric Newman, Ingrid Escajeda, Luis Balaguer, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Carlo Bernard.

Griselda is inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco's lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the "Godmother".

Netflix recently announced new additions to the cast, including Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez, and José Zúñiga.