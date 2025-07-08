PETER HUJAR'S DAY, Starring Ben Whishaw and Rebecca Hall, Sets U.S. Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peter Hujar’s Day, the acclaimed film by Ira Sachs, will be released on November 7th 2025 by Janus Films. The movie previously played at the Sundance Film Festival, where it screened in the Premieres section and the Panorama section of the 2025 Berlinale. The film stars Ben Whishaw in the titular role and Rebecca Hall as Linda Rosenkrantz, who wrote the book on which the film is based.

Peter Hujar’s Day is a cinematic rendering of a conversation recorded in 1974 between photographer Peter Hujar and writer Linda Rosenkrantz. Their talk that day focused on a single 24 hours in the life of Hujar, the brilliant and famously uncompromising artist who was one of the most important figures in downtown New York’s legendary cultural scene of the 70s and 80s.

Set entirely in Linda’s Manhattan apartment, the film freely and imaginatively recreates that long-ago afternoon and the wonderfully discursive exchange between these two singular individuals. As the photographer vividly describes interactions with leading cultural figures of the day, including Allen Ginsberg and Susan Sontag, as well as the challenges of living on limited financial resources in 70s New York, Peter Hujar’s Day transforms unexpectedly into a Bloomsday-like rumination on both an artist’s life and time itself.

Peter Hujar’s Day was produced by Jordan Drake and Jonah Disend, and co-produced by Fred Burle and Aaron Craig. The film is a Complementary Colors, Blink Productions & Primo Content Presentation in association with We Are Films & Materia Cinema, and a Jordan Drake & One Two Films Production based on the book Peter Hujar’s Day by Linda Rosenkrantz. The film is executive produced by Lucas Joaquin, Paul Weston, Corin Taylor, and Michelle Jaffe, Martin Kalina, Nicolas Pérez Veiga, and Alfredo Pérez Veiga, Franklin Laviola and Nicholas Laviola, Ellis Fox, Sol Bondy, Nadine Rothschild, and Inés Massa, and Ben Whishaw, Rebecca Hall and Adam Kersh also serving as executive producer. Alex Mitow serves as associate producer.