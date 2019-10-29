PBS' Series American Health Journal Now on AppleTV and Amazon FireTV

PBS's longest-running national series, Windsor Broadcasting's American Health Journal , announced the American Health Journal TV Channel now available on both the AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV streaming TV platforms. Last month, the channel was launched on ROKU.

The American Health Journal TV channel is now available on:

Amazon Fire TV

ROKU

Apple TV

"Our vision is to bring the best medical and health information available to as many people as possible," said American Health Journal Executive Producer Roland Perez. "Our arrival on three of the most popular streaming platforms in the world brings us closer to that goal."

American Health Journal TV is a free healthcare based channel that delivers award winning TV series, medical documentaries and original specials that help viewers enjoy a more informed and healthier life. The channel's flagship program, the American Health Journal, is the longest-running healthcare television show in the U.S. and has created the largest catalog of medical and healthcare based, physician delivered content over the past 30 years. For the first time, the series will be including exclusive health segments in Mandarin for Chinese audiences.

In addition to featuring the American Health Journal TV series, the streaming service also features 33 half-hour shows and over 350 5-minute healthcare video clips with information from leading physicians, hospitals, universities and research facilities on cancer, heart disease, men's & women's health, mental health, diet, diabetes, medical marijuana and other medical topics.





