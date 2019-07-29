PBS Partners with YouTube TV

Today at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, PBS announced that it has secured carriage for its member stations on Youtube TV's live TV and on-demand subscription service. Launching later this year, Youtube TV will livestream all PBS member stations that choose to participate.

This is the first digital partnership of its kind for PBS and represents an important step as PBS expands its digital footprint to engage viewers where, when and how they consume content.

"We're excited to launch our very first local livestream on Youtube TV," said PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Ira Rubenstein. "Our goal is to reach as many Americans as possible with content that educates, inspires and entertains. As a broadcaster that is rooted in communities, we appreciate YouTube's commitment to local content, and we are pleased that this service provides audiences with access to programming that is produced and distributed by our member stations."

In addition to the live channels for PBS and PBS KIDS, Youtube TV subscribers can access this content through Youtube TV's VOD service and its DVR service with no storage space limits.

"We're thrilled to partner with PBS to introduce both the PBS and PBS Kids channels to Youtube TV," said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube. "Audiences of all ages love and trust PBS, and today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to delivering the best possible lineup for our subscribers."





