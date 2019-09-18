PBS All Arts to Air Broadcast & Stream Premiere of THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER on September 27 

The Hip Hop Nutcracker (www.hiphopnutcracker.com), a national touring production of a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music, is set to premiere on the ALL ARTS broadcast and streaming channels starting on Friday, September 27 at 8:00 p.m. ALL ARTS Presents The Hip Hop Nutcracker at NJPAC airs on the ALL ARTS New York-area broadcast channel (check local listings) and nationwide through the free ALL ARTS streaming app and on allarts.org. The full program will also be airing throughout the fall and winter on local PBS broadcast stations throughout the country.



The Hip Hop Nutcracker will play local area shows at The Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on December 15 and NJPAC in Newark, NJ on December 20 and 21. More information can be found at www.hiphopnutcracker.com.



Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber,a??The Hip Hop Nutcrackera?? is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.



Preview the action in this video:





"We're thrilled to be back once again, bringing our show to new audiences as well as to those who have made The Hip Hop Nutcracker a holiday tradition," said NJPAC Producer David Rodriguez. "This year, not only will audiences experience the magic of The Hip Hop Nutcracker live, but they'll be able to re-live the magic in their own homes as well, through our partnership with PBS."



"We're are excited for audiences across the country and PBS viewers to experience The Hip Hop Nutcracker - which has become an annual holiday tradition," says Executive Producer and recent Tony Award winner for Broadway's Oklahoma! Eva Price. "PBS is a perfect partner for our show and we are honored to play a part in helping to raise awareness and donations during their pledge drive."



Just likea??the original, ina??The Hip Hop Nutcracker,a??Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19tha??Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.a?? Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers ofa??The Hip Hop Nutcrackera??take us on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.



For more information about where to purchase tickets, please visit http://hiphopnutcracker.com/#tours





Related Articles View More TV Stories