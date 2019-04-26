Oxygen Presents Limited Series DEATH AT THE MANSION: REBECCA ZAHAU

One mansion, two deaths and countless questions, Oxygen Media, the destination for high-quality crime programming, takes a deep dive into the tragic case in the new limited series, "Death At The Mansion: Rebecca Zahau" premiering on Saturday, June 1 at 6pm ET/PT. Rebecca Zahau, a vibrant young woman was found dead, hanging naked, bound and gagged, in the courtyard of her billionaire boyfriend's Coronado mansion on July 13, 2011, just two days after his six-year-old son suffered a fatal accident while under Rebecca's care. Rebecca's cause of death was ruled as a suicide, leading to years of endless public intrigue and speculation. This captivating new series follows an elite team of investigators including, former Prosecutor Loni Coombs, Crime Journalist Billy Jensen, and Forensic Criminologist Paul Holes as they take another look this mysterious case.

In the wake of the recent civil verdict which deemed someone liable, "Death At The Mansion: Rebecca Zahau" will re-examine the numerous theories surrounding this bizarre case. Meeting with experts, family members, witnesses, and never-before-interviewed law enforcement officials, Loni, Billy, and Paul create a case file with compelling new evidence which is strong enough to present to the San Diego Sheriff's Office for review. From examining Rebecca's final days to dissecting available case files, the series will bring a new perspective and tackle the many unanswered questions.

Death At The Mansion: Rebecca Zahau is produced by Doc Shop Productions with Dan Partland, Krysta Beth Heidman-Weatherby, Haylee Vance and Nicole Zien serving as Executive Producers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories